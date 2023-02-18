New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav at Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital and requested to extend the mining permission in four prominent rivers of the State.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said he had come to meet Forest Minister and requested him to increase the permission for mining in four rivers for 10 years.

"Permission for mining in four prominent rivers of Uttarakhand; Kosi, Gaula, Sarda and Nandaur was extended for one more month till February. I have come to meet Forest Minister and request him to increase the permission for 10 years," said Dhami.

He said that many people's livelihood is dependent on river mining.

"If there is no mining during rainy season the water level increases. This poses a risk of floods in the future. Mining must continue to sustain river and people's livelihood," he added.

"The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to extend the forest approvals of four rivers Gaula, Sharda, Dabka and Kosi under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 by the end of this session i.e. May 31, 2023, and renew them for the next ten years," the CMO office said in a statement.

The Union Minister assured to take appropriate action on this request soon. (ANI)

