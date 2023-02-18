Saharanpur, February 18: A seven-year-old boy died after being bitten by stray dogs in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said a boy named Kanha was playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village when stray dogs attacked him. Dog Attack: Pitbull Bites 10-Year-Old Boy in Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar Park, Child Gets 150 Stitches (Watch Video).

The stray dogs kept bitting Kanha and by the time villagers came to his rescue, the boy was bleeding profusely, the boy's family members said. Dog Attack in Lucknow: Dog Bites Youth’s Private Parts in Krishna Nagar, FIR Registered Against Owner.

The villagers chased the dogs away, and took Kanha to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)