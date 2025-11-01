Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday called for aligning the state's growth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, urging citizens to work collectively toward a roadmap for the next 25 years.

Addressing a press conference in Dehradun, CM Dhami described Uttarakhand, which is marking its 25th anniversary on November 9, as a moment of pride and gratitude. "It is our good fortune to be celebrating Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, 25 years as a statewide event. I also consider it a great honour to have had the opportunity to serve the state as its chief servant on this significant occasion," he said.

Dhami also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, crediting him for establishing Uttarakhand. "Additionally, I extend my heartfelt tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who established Uttarakhand during his tenure as Prime Minister," he said.

Reflecting on the state's progress, CM Dhami said, "Over the past 25 years, we've gained diverse experience, and the state has progressed. We will continue forward, and everyone should participate, becoming fellow travellers on this journey. This opportunity lies before us."

The Chief Minister also called for aligning Uttarakhand's growth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and urged citizens to work collectively toward a roadmap for the next 25 years.

"The Prime Minister has outlined the vision of a developed India by 2047 to the entire nation. He has also articulated the goal of a self-reliant India. As we approach 25 years in 2025, in 2050--exactly 25 years later--we will celebrate the golden jubilee of our state. It is exactly three years after 2047. So, for this, we need to develop a plan and create a roadmap to move forward on how to plan this future 25-year journey," CM Dhami said.

Meanwhile, under the directions of CM Dhami, preparations have begun across the state to celebrate the Silver Jubilee Year of the State Foundation Day, which will be celebrated on November 9.

On this occasion, various departments are organising special programs and launching welfare initiatives, including public awareness campaigns and service camps, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Divas, is observed annually on November 9. The state was formed in the year 2000 as the 27th state of India, carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Largely a hilly state, while being located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the state has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east.

The state is known to be rich in natural resources, especially water and forests, with numerous glaciers, rivers, dense forests, and snow-clad mountain peaks. (ANI)

