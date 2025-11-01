Hyderabad, November 1: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government during a roadshow in Rahmath Nagar Division under the Jubilee Hills constituency. Addressing thousands of enthusiastic supporters, KTR declared that Telangana is not a land that bows down to threats or political intimidation.

"This is not a Telangana that gets scared of your threats," KTR thundered, responding to Revanth Reddy's warnings to voters. "If you try to cancel welfare schemes, the same people of Jubilee Hills will bring down your government. Telangana has seen many dictators rise and fall. You will be no different," he said. KTR accused the Chief Minister of losing control and speaking recklessly out of fear of defeat, adding that Revanth's arrogance and frustration have reached their peak. Jubilee Hills Assembly By-Election 2025: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Accuses Congress of Registering ‘Thousands of Fake Voters’.

Speaking at Sriram Nagar bus stand, KTR reminded the crowd that in the last election, the BRS candidate, Gopinath, had won the division with a majority of 6,000 votes and expressed confidence that the margin would double this time. "Every survey says BRS will win Jubilee Hills with a huge majority," he asserted. KTR praised late leader Gopinath for protecting crores worth of land and solving water problems in the area.

He criticised the Congress party for mocking the emotional moment when Gopinath's wife, Suneetha, remembered her late husband with tears. "Even tears are being politicised by this shameless Congress government," he said. The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government has failed to deliver on all its promises. "They said they would give ₹4,000 pensions for women and the elderly, Scooties for girls, and ₹2,500 for youth. Not one promise has been fulfilled," KTR said.

He further accused the government of hypocrisy, pointing out that while women are offered free bus travel, men are charged double. "There are no KCR Kits, no Bathukamma sarees, no Ramzan or Christmas gifts. Everything has been cancelled," he remarked. Highlighting unemployment issues, KTR said Congress had promised two lakh jobs and ₹4,000 as unemployment allowance but failed to deliver either. "They have not fulfilled even a single promise made to minorities," he added. He accused Revanth Reddy of running a "settlement government" and engaging in deals while speaking falsely about public sentiment. "Revanth's bond with Congress is fake, but his bond with BJP is from the stomach," he mocked. ‘BRS Not B-Team of Congress or BJP’: KT Rama Rao Hits Out at Jairam Ramesh After Abstaining From Voting in Vice-Presidential Election.

KTR also warned that people are living in fear under the Congress regime, with bulldozers demolishing poor people's homes under the pretext of the HyDRA project. "Real estate has been destroyed, and people are terrified about when their turn will come," he said. Asserting that Revanth's days as Chief Minister are numbered, KTR predicted a sweeping victory for BRS in Jubilee Hills. "If Congress loses its deposit here, KCR will return as Chief Minister within 500 days," he declared, appealing to voters to support BRS candidate Maganti Suneetha with a record majority. "On November 11, vote for the Car symbol. Every vote in Jubilee Hills will benefit four crore people of Telangana," he said.

KTR concluded his fiery speech by assuring people that Telangana Bhavan is always open for them. "If anyone troubles you, remember -- Telangana Bhavan is your Janata Garage. We will take care of it," he said, as the crowd cheered and chanted his name. "Telangana once taught lessons to dictators," KTR said in closing, "and now it will teach one to Revanth Reddy."

