Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Congress' fight against the BJP and the RSS will continue for allegedly weakening democracy and the Constitution of the country.

Talking to reporters on the Congress' foundation day, Gehlot said the party has come a long way since its foundation and whether it is in power or not, it is firm on its policies and programmes.

"Rahul Gandhi said our fight is against policies and programmes of RSS and BJP. It will continue. We are capable of protecting the Constitution. They are destroying the Constitution and weakening the roots of democracy and the country will not tolerate it,” he said.

Referring to Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the new president of the party, Gehlot said, "For the first time in 50 years, a person from the Dalit class has become the president of our party. An atmosphere has been created in the country.”

He asked the party leaders and workers to work together.

Earlier, sharing an old photo of the Congress party, Gehlot tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all Congress people on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day. Today is a day of great pride and glory for us.”

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra also congratulated the party workers on the occasion.

“On the foundation day of Congress, I bow to all those great founders who laid the foundation of the party by keeping the welfare of the people paramount. Due to their selfless service and dedication, the party has reached this pinnacle today,” he tweeted.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also tweeted, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the office bearers, workers and Congressmen on the occasion of the foundation day of the Indian National Congress, always dedicated to public service considering the unity, integrity, protection of constitutional and democratic rights of the nation as paramount."

