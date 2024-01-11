Nashik, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected Tapovan Ground here, the venue of the National Youth Festival which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

He also inspected the helipad that has been set up at Nilgiri Baug ground as well as the route of the PM's road show apart from the main stage of the function, officials said on Thursday.

During his visit to the city, the PM will pray at the renowned Kalaram Temple as well as Ramkund and Goda Ghat areas.

Speaking during the day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said more than a lakh people will be present for the NYF event.

"January 12 is celebrated across the country as National Youth Day on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. This is the Mahakumbh of youths and the PM will give a big message to them," he said in a press conference here.

Youth from more than 750 districts will hear the PM and programmes are being organised across the nation as part of NYF, which will take place from January 12 to 16, the Union minister added.

Nashik was chosen as it has a great history and "we wanted to get the blessings of Lord Ram", he said.

"These youths will resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. The theme of the festival is 'for the youth and by the youth'. The youngsters will depart from here with a pledge to give their full contribution to make India a developed nation," Thakur said.

Speaking on India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, Thakur said recent performances of the country in the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the maiden Thomas Cup win were heartening. It is a testimony of the country's prowess in sports, he added.

Thakur asserted that mallakhamb (a traditional form of gymnastics), which he said was his favourite sport from Maharashtra, would attain global status in 15 years.

Earlier in the day, CM Shinde visited Kalaram Temple and also inspected the Godavari river and city beautification works.

