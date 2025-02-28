Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 28 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma officially launched the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) Mizoram Chapter on Thursday at a state workshop focused on women-led development through entrepreneurship.

The event, held at Mizoram University, was organized under the NITI Aayog State Support Mission.

Also Read | California Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With 17-Year-Old Student in US, Arrested Accused.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the event as the Chief Guest, and member NITI Aayog, Dr V.K. Paul, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to NITI Aayog for selecting Mizoram as the first state in Northeast India to establish a WEP chapter.

Also Read | Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New SEBI Chairperson for 3-Year Term, To Succeed Madhabi Puri Buch; Know All About Him.

Speaking at the event, CM Lalduhoma said, "The presence of Dr V.K. Paul at this event is an encouragement for us, and I firmly believe it will yield positive outcomes. Women in Mizoram are highly industrious and capable, playing a vital role in the state's economic progress. The state government has launched the Bana Kaih Scheme to support young and aspiring entrepreneurs. In its pilot phase, we have selected 517 Progress Partners, of whom 140 (27%) are women. We hope more women will benefit from this scheme, and we are also working closely with NITI Aayog to collaborate on Bana Kaih and other schemes."

He also expressed his gratitude to Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of LESDE, for spearheading the initiative for this event.

Speaking at the event, Dr V.K Paul lauded Mizoram's women for their entrepreneurial spirit and financial independence. He further emphasized that the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), launched today by the Chief Minister, will serve as a key enabler for women's empowerment and economic growth.

He also urged women entrepreneurs to register with WEP and take full advantage of the opportunities.

"Women's empowerment is crucial for India's overall development, and the Prime Minister prioritises this cause. NITI Aayog is committed to supporting this mission, and we aim to bring transformative change through WEP," Paul said.

During the event, Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary, Planning, extended his gratitude to the attendees. At the same time, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister, LESDE; Khilli Ram Meena, IAS, Chief Secretary; Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser & Mission Director, WEP, and Rini Ralte, Founder, Label Lelen, also delivered speeches highlighting the importance of women-led entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various WEP initiatives, including the WEP State Chapter Mizoram, the Yashasvani Program (in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME), the Swavalambini Program (in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship), the WEP Award to Reward Programme (with New Shop), the WEP App (Beta Version Launch), and the Awards to Women Entrepreneurs (by Make My Trip).

Following the inaugural session, Dr Priscilla C. Ngaihte, Regional Lead, Northeast, NITI Aayog, delivered a vote of thanks, and the Women-Led Development through Entrepreneurship Workshop continued in the afternoon session.

This landmark initiative is expected to boost women's participation in entrepreneurship, strengthen Mizoram's economic landscape, and align with Viksit Bharat's vision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)