New York, February 28: A Spanish teacher at Riverbank High School was arrested Tuesday, February 25, on charges of unlawful sex with a 17-year-old student, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. The accused teacher, Dulce Flores (33), who taught at the school since 2016, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the student during 2023. The arrest followed a tip received by school officials, prompting an investigation.

US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested. The investigation began after a school official received information about the alleged inappropriate relationship, New York Post reported. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office then launched an investigation. According to authorities, the alleged sexual relationship occurred while the 17-year-old was a student at Riverbank High School.

US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas. The Riverbank Unified School District placed Flores on administrative leave as soon as the allegations surfaced. In a statement reported by The Modesto Bee, the district confirmed it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and has contacted the families of students in Flores’ classes to minimise disruption during the remainder of the school year.

“It is truly unfortunate for our district to face a situation like this,” Superintendent Constantino Aguilar said. “While we continue to work with law enforcement, the district will also look to determine what options it may have available to independently address this matter.” Flores was arrested at her residence and subsequently booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. She faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. Her bail was set at USD 20,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).