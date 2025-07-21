Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday finalised a series of events to be organised by the state government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of ninth Sikh guru, Teg Bahadur, in the state.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the event, CM Mann said that on the historic occasion of the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, the Punjab government will organise grand events.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?.

He said that from November 19 to November 25, a series of events will be organised with deep reverence and respect across the state. In a statement, Mann said these events will primarily take place in Anandpur Sahib under the auspices of the state government.

Mann said to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Sahib, four grand 'yatras' will begin from different corners of Punjab and converge at Anandpur Sahib.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Rainfall Warning Likely During July 21-27 Amid Possible Low-Pressure Area Formation in Bay of Bengal, Check List of Districts Under Orange and Yellow Alert.

He said the first 'yatra' will start on November 21 from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and pass through Pathankot and Hoshiarpur to reach Anandpur Sahib.

Likewise, CM Mann said that the second 'yatra' will start from Gurdaspur and travel through Baba Bakala, Sri Amritsar Sahib, Tarn Taran, and Jalandhar, eventually reaching Anandpur Sahib.

Mann said the third 'yatra' will start from Ferozepur, pass through Moga and Ludhiana to proceed towards Anandpur Sahib.

He said that the fourth 'yatra' will also start from Ferozepur and will pass through Faridkot, Bathinda, Barnala, Sangrur, Mansa, and Patiala, and conclude at Anandpur Sahib.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)