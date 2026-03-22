New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced a plan to merge major hospitals like GTB, the Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality into one autonomous body, similar to the AIIMS model, aiming to create a more efficient healthcare system and turn Delhi into a premier national medical hub.

According to the Delhi CMO, this integration aims to fix the current issue of fragmented resources and manpower, creating a more efficient healthcare system and turning Delhi into a premier national medical hub.

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A major goal of this merger is to significantly increase the number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats.

The CMO stated that by pooling faculty members together, the hospitals can meet the teaching requirements needed to train more specialists.

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"For instance, departments like radiology, pathology, and anaesthesia are expected to see a massive jump in available seats once their teams are combined and vacancies are filled," it said.

The plan will introduce new PG courses in areas that currently don't offer them, such as radiation oncology and cardiology.

By recruiting new faculty and building better academic infrastructure -- including modern labs, hostels, and lecture halls -- the government is creating a better learning environment.

This expansion also paves the way for a future increase in MBBS seats.

The CMO stated that this move is about more than just adding hospital beds; it's about fostering medical research and advanced education.

"By optimising the use of high-tech equipment and expert staff, the Delhi government hopes to provide students with better training and patients with superior care, establishing the city as a leader in both medical treatment and innovation," it added.

The merger of major hospitals into one autonomous body is expected to address the challenge of fragmented resources and manpower that has affected the efficiency of healthcare delivery in the capital.

By creating a unified system similar to AIIMS, the government aims to streamline operations, improve coordination, and maximise the utilisation of available infrastructure and expertise. (ANI)

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