Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday joined people at Masjid-e-Khadria in Bengaluru to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as large crowds gathered to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan with prayers and celebrations.

Addressing the gathering after the prayers, Siddaramaiah emphasised the importance of unity, love, and communal harmony in a diverse country like India. "Today is the festival of Eid. We all prayed together. We pray for humanity. Everyone should make their life worthwhile; we should all live with love and faith. India is a country of many cultures; despite many religions, there should be unity. No religion teaches hatred; it teaches love. Eid Mubarak to all. Happy Eid to all the Muslim brothers," he said.

Also Read | Rupali Chakankar Resigns over Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Why Did Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chief Stepped Down?.

The Chief Minister's participation in the Eid prayers comes amid nationwide celebrations, with people offering special namaz, exchanging greetings and engaging in acts of charity.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, which is one of the most sacred times, as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

Also Read | Nagaraju Balkam Arrested: Indian-Origin Man Held During Online Child Predator Sting Operation in Santa Fe, Bodycam Video Surfaces.

The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

Meanwhile, several national leaders also extended their greetings on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished citizens "joy, prosperity, and good health," while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the values of compassion, generosity, and togetherness associated with the festival. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her wishes, emphasising love, harmony, and brotherhood.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their greetings, underscoring the importance of unity, kindness, and social harmony.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)