Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday appealed to people of the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay away from rumours, during the launch of vaccination drive in the state.

"I request you all to get vaccinated and not believe in the rumours. The vaccine will give you safety against coronavirus. Keep faith in our vaccines. The landmark launch of largest vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will define the victory over coronavirus," Rupani said while addressing media during a press conference.

During the launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As we have made the COVID vaccine, the world is looking at us with hope. Many countries will benefit from our experience as the immunization drive will progress."

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in the state by Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday, said, "This is probably the biggest immunisation campaign against COVID anywhere in the world. India has tremendous experience in handling such issues. We have already eradicated polio and smallpox."

The vaccination drive, which started today, has been conducted across the country. It used Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work), an online digital platform developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which facilitates real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - was also established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software. (ANI)

:

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)