Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance after a part of the cold storage facility building collapsed in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj and expressed condolences to the victims, according to the CMO.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to those affected.

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"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident in Phaphamau, Prayagraj, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Chief Minister also directed that arrangements be made for the proper treatment of the injured," the statement from the CMO said.

Four people have died in the incident. Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the exact cause of the collapse would be determined only after an investigation. Some reports suggest a possible gas explosion inside the building may have caused the wall to collapse. A committee under the chairmanship of ADM Finance has been formed to investigate the incident, with a report expected within 24-48 hours. Twelve injured individuals are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, and relief and rescue operations are ongoing.

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"The exact cause of the incident will only be known after an investigation, as some people claim an explosion occurred inside, possibly due to gas. The wall collapsed as a result. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of ADM Finance to investigate the entire incident. They will examine various aspects and submit a report to us within the next 24 to 48 hours. Only then will we be able to determine the exact cause. Regarding the injured, twelve people are being treated at the Hospital. Four people have died, and we are contacting their families and taking further action. Other relief and rescue operations are ongoing," said Verma.

Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma stated that a significant ammonia gas leak was observed in the cold storage upon arrival. Rescue efforts began immediately, with water sprayed to mitigate the gas, debris being cleared with JCBs, and continuous search operations underway.

"As soon as I arrived, I saw a significant leak of ammonia gas in the cold storage. Meanwhile, we began our rescue efforts, spraying it with water...The injured have been shifted to the hospital...The JCBs are removing the debris and a continuous search is underway," the official told ANI.

Prayagraj Commissioner of Police Jogendra Kumar confirmed that 16 people had been rescued and hospitalised. He added that police would take action against those responsible for any negligence that contributed to the incident.

"Rescue operations are underway...16 people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital, four people have lost their lives...Police will take action against those whose negligence led to this incident," said Kumar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)