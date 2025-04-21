Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took prompt cognisance of a road accident that occurred in the Kushinagar district. Six people had died in the road accident.

Expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, the Chief Minister directed senior district officials to reach the accident site and ensure swift relief operations immediately.

He also instructed the administration to ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment without delay. The Chief Minister conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Six people were killed and two others seriously injured when a car carrying wedding guests crashed into a tree near Shukla Bhujouli village in the Nebua Naurangia police station area on Sunday night. The car was travelling from Padrauna to Khadda when it lost control and collided with a tree on the side of the road. In a photo shared by Kushinagar Police, the vehicle can be seen completely damaged.

In a post on X, Khushinagar Police said, "On receiving information about an accident involving a car carrying a wedding procession in the area of Thana NeNo, the police sent all the injured to the hospital. The Superintendent of Police inspected the scene of the incident, reached the hospital, saw the injured and directed the concerned to provide proper treatment to the injured and take other necessary action."

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the district hospital in critical condition but later died. The two injured victims were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Adityanath inspected the venue of a public meeting ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur. Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with public representatives and officials at Chandrashekhar Agriculture University ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

CM Yogi also visited Gorakhpur to inspect the Herbert Bandha four-lane Road project. He emphasised that the new road will ease transportation and reduce traffic congestion. Additionally, he approved development projects worth over Rs 700 crore to improve the district's infrastructure further.

CM Yogi also highlighted the importance of widening and strengthening roads in Gorakhpur district, along with the construction of new four-lane roads and an overbridge. Additionally, in areas facing waterlogging, the Chief Minister directed that drainage arrangements be made as a priority. (ANI)

