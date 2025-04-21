Amaravati, April 21: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to declare the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 or SSC exam results soon. According to reports, the AP SSC or Class 10th board exam results are likely to be declared on Tuesday, April 22, at 11 AM. Once declared, the AP BSEAP SSC Class 10th result will be available on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, the AP SSC or Class 10th board examinations were held from March 17 to March 31, and around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the exams. Although BSEAP has not made an official announcement, an official told the Indian Express that the result is expected on Tuesday, April 22, in the morning. When released, the AP Class 10 mark sheet will list the marks students scored in various subjects.

How to Check AP BSEAP SSC or Class 10th Result 2025:

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSC Public Examinations March 2025 results link

Enter using your hall ticket number and other details

Click on the submit

Your AP SSC or Class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Students need to visit their respective schools to collect their original AP SSC Class 10 mark sheets after the results are declared. It must be noted that details about the AP Class 10 supplementary exams will be announced after the Class 10 board exam results are declared. Last year, the BSEAP announced the SSC or Class 10 results on April 22, and the exams were conducted between March 18 and 30.

The Andhra Pradesh board recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.69 per cent as the girls outperformed the boys. Post the declaration of AP SSC or Class 10th result, students can apply for recounting and re-verification of answer sheets via online application. Those students who fail in one or more subjects of the AP SSC Board exams 2025 can appear for the AP SSC supplementary exams.

