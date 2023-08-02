Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials from the Higher Education, Secondary Education, and Basic Education departments to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) on Tuesday. He directed the organization of workshops in all districts to make teachers and relevant people aware of the dimensions of the NEP and to enhance their capabilities.

CM Yogi said, "In line with the National Education Policy, composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas, and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas. These schools should be operated based on the components of the New Education Policy 2020. Children should be linked to activities related to sports and physical education."

CM Yogi said that the formation of a School Standards Authority should be undertaken in the NEP to establish quality standards in all schools and additionally, a state curriculum framework should be created, incorporating Indian knowledge, local practices, and historical aspects.

CM Yogi further said, "Students should be introduced to vocational courses through ‘Learning By Doing’ and should be provided with career counseling as well. Create holistic report cards for students and establish a digital library. Additionally, arrange self-defense training and identify special equity projects for girls."

UP CM directed to ensure inclusive education by tracking all differently-abled and out-of-school children, enhance the academic quality of children, provide high-level training to teachers, and implement all NEP curriculum using a blended approach in classrooms.

CM Yogi added, "Promote digital learning by extensively using the Diksha app, informing schools about the deployment of smart classes and ICT labs. Utilize technology in schools. Implement real-time monitoring of enrollment, attendance, and achievements through the Samarth App IT system. Use the Sharda app for student identification, online attendance, progress tracking, and evaluation."

Uttar Pradesh CM also directed to complete the implementation of infrastructure developments in all the secondary schools under the Project Alankar within two years.

"Establish inter-departmental coordination in the National Education Policy. Introduce vocational education programs in secondary schools. Training of local trade skills like Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana should be done and certificate courses for skill development should be included in this," he said.

CM Yogi said that it was government's responsibility to ensure that the benefits of the NEP reached every section of society and every individual.

Under this policy, Sharda and Samarth programs have been initiated for out-of-school children and children with visual or physical disabilities, respectively. Special educators and nodal teachers are being provided with specific training to integrate these children into mainstream education. Classrooms are being equipped with Braille textbooks, stationery, enlarged print textbooks, and other educational materials and tools for these children.

"For children with disabilities, the government is providing escort allowances and stipends for disabled girls. Proper utilization of these benefits shall be ensured," he added. (ANI)

