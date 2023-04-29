Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): On the lines of Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mathura-Vrindavan, Naimisharanya will soon undergo a facelift that will boost religious tourism here and lead to numerous employment opportunities in every sector, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting in Naimisharanya, the Chief Minister compared the municipal elections in UP to 'Devasur Sangram' and said, "From this land of Naimisharanya, Maharishi Dadhichi once donated his bones to make the weapons for the victory of the divine forces. Now is the perfect opportunity to use this election to teach the demonic corrupt, miscreants, mafia, and criminals a lesson."

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Lodges Two FIRs Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Coaches in Sexual Harassment of Women Wrestlers.

Maintaining that Naimisharanya's history dates back thousands of years, the CM said that this place has always served as the centre of faith for all of us because it contains the complete wisdom of Indian sages.

"Basic facilities will start to reach every home as soon as the third engine joins forces with the double engine government. The benefits of the government's schemes will be available to everyone without discrimination, bypassing the corrupt, miscreants, mafia, and those with criminal tendencies," he said.

Also Read | Brazil’s Lula Recognizes 6 Indigenous Land Reservations.

Pointing out that the picture of the country has changed in the last nine years, the Chief Minister stated, "Nine years ago people looked at India with suspicion. India's citizens are now respected on a global level because of the way things have changed. When there is a crisis anywhere in the world, everyone looks up to India. India has been successful in evacuating its citizens stranded in Sudan following the crisis. Hundreds of people from UP have also been brought back safely."

The Chief Minister continued by saying that the work that was not done after independence, has been done in the last nine years. The poor benefit from housing, toilets, Ayushman Yojana, free ration facilities, and a free Covid vaccine. On the one hand, government programs for the poor are being implemented without discrimination; on the other hand, highways, and expressways are being built; additionally, airports, IITs, and AIIMS are being built; cows and heritage are being respected.

The CM noted that the government had started the work of rejuvenating Naimisharanya. "Very soon, electric buses will begin operating in this area. Not only this, helicopter service is going to start here in the next few months. Roads will be widened. If Naimisharanya is rejuvenated, lakhs of crores of tourists will come here, generating employment in every sector," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under ODOP (One District-One Product), carpet from this area is exported to other nations. These rugs are in high demand in the US and Europe. There are nine municipal bodies in Sitapur district.

He urged the people to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in order to provide the country a system free from crime and corruption, that will transform cities into smart cities instead of garbage dumps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)