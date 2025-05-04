India News | CM Yogi Holds Janata Darshan in Lucknow, Reviews Public Grievances and Relief Efforts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at his official residence in Lucknow on Sunday morning, where he interacted with citizens and head their grievances, including those raised by women attendees. The Chief Minister personally reviewed the issues and assured appropriate action.

Earlier, on Thursday, CM Yogi had directed officials to expedite relief measures in areas affected by storms, rain, and hailstorms.

He emphasised timely distribution of compensation in cases of human or livestock casualties and directed that the injured receive proper medical treatment.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers of the concerned districts to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of the storm, rain and hailstorm," the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

He also directed officials to visit affected areas, assess the damage, and monitor relief efforts on the ground.

"Also, in case of loss of life and animal loss due to lightning, storm, rain etc., relief amount should be distributed to the affected people immediately. The injured should be given proper treatment," it added.

CM also directed officials to prioritise drainage arrangements to mitigate the impact of waterlogging caused by inclement weather.

"The Chief Minister has instructed that the officers should conduct a survey and assess the crop loss and send a report to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard. In case of waterlogging, arrangements for drainage should be made on priority," it stated.

On Wednesday, CM Yogi visited the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, where he also held Janata Darshan on the temple premises. During his visit, he addressed the public's grievances and reviewed their issues. CM Yogi also interacted with children and fed birds at the temple.

On Tuesday, CM Yogi inaugurated 'Poshan Pakhwada 2025' in Gorakhpur. In his speech, CM Yogi said, "Today Gorakhpur has transformed. Anyone who visits here goes back overwhelmed. Now, there is a new Uttar Pradesh of New India, and with it, a new Gorakhpur. There are good roads here, and a good drainage system has been built. New development programs are moving forward. AIIMS Gorakhpur has become a major centre for treatment in eastern Uttar Pradesh."

CM Yogi also highlighted that new infrastructural projects are progressing rapidly. (ANI)

