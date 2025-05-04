VITEEE 2025 Result Declared: Know How To Download Scorecard at vit.ac.in; Counselling Begins for BTech Admissions at VIT Campuses

New Delhi, May 04: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the VITEEE 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results by visiting the official website, vit.ac.in. To access their scorecards, students need to log in using their application number, password, and captcha code.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 was conducted from April 20 to April 27 in two shifts per day. The computer-based test awarded one mark for every correct answer. This entrance exam is held annually for students seeking admission to BTech programmes across VIT’s campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP), and Bhopal. BSEB Class 12 Result 2025 Declared: Check Bihar Board Inter Scores Online at interresult2025.com and via SMS.

With the results announced on May 3, VIT has also begun the BTech counselling registration process. Students must register online and fill out the counselling form to participate. Based on their VITEEE rank, candidates will be eligible to attend the online counselling, select their preferred campus, programme, and fee category. Seat allotment will depend on the candidate’s rank and the availability of their choices. BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 Declared at interresult2025.com, Priya Jaiswal Secures 1st Rank in Intermediate Exam.

VITEEE Results 2025: How To Download

Visit the official website of VIT — vit.ac.in. Click on the VITEEE result link Login using the credentials – application number, password and captcha code Submit and download the VITEEE 2025 result

Candidates with ranks up to one lakh are eligible to participate in counselling for all four campuses — VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP, and VIT Bhopal. Those with ranks above one lakh will be eligible only for VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal.

After seat allotment, candidates must pay the tuition fee within the specified deadline. VIT will verify eligibility during or after reporting to campus. Provisional admission will be confirmed only if all eligibility conditions are met and the required documents are submitted successfully.

