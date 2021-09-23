New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The solar DC cooking technology developed by the Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), Durgapur was transferred to two business entities namely Asansol Solar and LED House, WB and Meeco Solar and Infrastructure Associates, a statement said on Wednesday.

The CSIR-CMERI-developed solar DC cooking system consists of a solar PV panel, a charge controller, a battery bank and a cooking oven.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe in Connection with Death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri.

The technology provides a clean cooking environment, inverter-less direct operation, fast and uniform heating and the potential to save one tonne of carbon dioxide emissions per household per year, it added.

The solar DC cooking system has 20-25 per cent better efficiency and is more economical in comparison with the conventional solar-based cooking systems that lose efficiency owing to AC-DC conversion, according to the statement.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Hidden Camera Phone Found in Women's Washroom at Jubilee Hills Drive-in Restaurant, One Held.

The simple technology design also ensures ease of manufacturing and thus, provides a substantial economic opportunity for the micro-industries, it said.

"This system will help in substantial curbing of carbon dioxide emissions.

"The technology, once it reaches the market, will cost in the range of Rs 65,000- Rs 70,000," the statement added.

The CMERI is an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)