Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) certification for agricultural tractors will be issued by the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute in Hisar.

This initiative will directly benefit manufacturers in the agriculture sector across North India, he said.

In addition, a Custom Hiring Centre is also being inaugurated at the institute, where small and marginal farmers can rent agricultural machinery, such as rotavators, super seeders, land levellers, ploughs, and trolleys. This will enable farmers to use advanced equipment on their fields, enhancing productivity, he said, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister was addressing the farmers and others involved in the agriculture sector after inaugurating the three-day Krishi Darshan Exhibition, organized by Agri India Exhibition, Karnal, at the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute in Hisar on Saturday.

He highlighted that this exhibition will play a key role in boosting the Haryana Government's agricultural mechanization efforts and in providing farmers with valuable insights into advanced agricultural techniques.

Referring to the slogan 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan', Saini recalled how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had expanded it to "Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan-Jai Vigyan," and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further extended it to "Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan-Jai Vigyan-Jai Anusandhan.".

The Chief Minister urged agricultural machinery manufacturers to create affordable equipment that addresses the specific needs of farmers.

Emphasizing the importance of innovation, he said that this work can be done by agricultural engineers and manufacturers.

Saini also encouraged farmers to take full advantage of both Central and state government schemes by prioritizing new technologies, improved seeds, and organic farming practices. He urged farmers to focus on water conservation and shift towards sprinkler and drip irrigation systems.

He highlighted that the state government is offering subsidies of 70 per cent to 80 per cent on these schemes.

He further said that the state government aims to ensure maximum participation from farmers in making Haryana a prosperous, modern, and progressive state. "Our goal is to make every farmer prosperous, and self-reliant, and to ensure they reap the full benefits of their hard work," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that numerous welfare schemes for farmers are being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He compared the situation before 2014 when the then Congress government had allocated only Rs 1,155 crore for crop loss compensation, whereas the current state government has provided Rs 13,500 crore to Haryana farmers as compensation from 2014 to 2025, aiming to strengthen and support them.

He also said that prior to 2014, the agriculture budget of the central government was Rs 25,000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 1,25,000 crore under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Saini said that the progress of farmers and the modernization of the agriculture sector are very important.

He stated that the goal of transforming Haryana into a developed state and contributing to a developed India can only be achieved through the hard work of farmers and the adoption of modern technology.

As a farmer's son, he said he deeply understands the importance of modern machines and techniques, adding that they not only make agricultural work easier but also reduce production costs.

He further said that the agriculture sector is undergoing unprecedented changes in the 21st century. Today, through advanced technologies, farmers can both increase yields and lower costs.

Saini acknowledged the new challenges facing the agriculture sector due to changing times. He highlighted the shrinking land holdings, declining groundwater levels, and the adverse effects of climate change on crops, all of which have led to increased dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides to boost agricultural production.

He said that addressing these challenges requires collective efforts from the government, agricultural scientists, and farmers.

He also mentioned that the Haryana government is implementing special schemes to provide farmers with tractors, harvesters, and other essential agricultural equipment. In addition, a plan is being developed to offer machinery on rent to small farmers, helping them achieve higher production at lower costs.

Haryana is the first state where all crops are being purchased at Minimum Support Price, he said.

