Noida, February 15: Noida police arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday night after a brief gunfight for allegedly sexually harassing his 16-year-old niece, who later died by suicide at her home in Sector 63 on Wednesday. The suspect's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the survivor.

The deceased girl, a class 7 student, lived with her parents in a rented accommodation in Noida 63. According to Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer of Sector 63 police station, the suspect, who also resided in the same building, asked his 10-year-old daughter to call his niece over under the guise of delivering a message from the landlord. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

Upon arriving at her uncle’s room, the niece was sexually harassed while her cousin was occupied. She managed to escape and returned home. Later that evening, her parents found her hanging from a window grill. Delhi Shocker: 62-Year-Old Man Arrested for Rape of Minor in Sarojini Nagar.

Neighbors reported that the girl was crying when she fled the suspect’s room and that she had revealed the sexual harassment to another minor girl. Investigations revealed that the suspect had sexually harassed the minor in the past, but she had remained silent.

Following a complaint by the minor’s parents, a case was registered under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 63 police station. The suspect was arrested after a brief gunfight on Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Road on Thursday night. Further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

