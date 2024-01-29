Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): A CNG-run four-wheeler car caught fire in Pune city on Monday, the Pune Fire Department reported.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day in the Katraj area of Pune City West division.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Ancestral House in Rohtak’s Banyani to Be Turned into E-Library (Watch Video).

A team of fire department immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to the Pune Fire Department, "No casualties have been reported."

Also Read | Assam: Man Poses As CID Officer, Abducts Minor Girl in Guwahati; Arrested.

In the video provided by the Pune Fire Department, it can be seen that the fire that broke out in the four-wheeler car, was being extinguished by the personnel of the Fire Department.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)