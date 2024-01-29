Guwahati, January 29: Assam Police have arrested a person accused of posing as a CID officer and abducting a minor girl in Guwahati, officials said on Monday. The arrested person has been identified as Mahendra Bora. Assam Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested for Recording Obscene Videos of Mumbai Woman and Circulating Them on Internet.

According to a police complaint lodged by the family members, the accused tried to establish a romantic relation with the minor girl posing as a CID officer and later abducted her. The victim is a resident of Khanapara area in the city. After she went missing, the family lodged a police complaint in the Dispur police station. Assam Shocker: Youth Ends Life After Allegedly Beaten by Police During Bijoya Dashami Celebrations in Golaghat District, Shares Video on Facebook.

“We have lodged a search operation and we apprehended the accused person on Sunday night tracing the mobile location. The girl was rescued and sent to her home,” a police officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).