New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Amid the controversy surrounding the tender process for the Naini coal block, the Union Coal Ministry on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Speaking to reporters, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the meeting was held in view of allegations linked to the tender process for the Naini coal block, which is operated by the Telangana government-controlled Singareni Collieries Company. He noted that the company had withdrawn the tender following the allegations.

"Today, we are discussing the Naini coal block of the Telangana Singareni Collieries Company, which is entirely under the control of the Telangana government. Due to various allegations regarding the tender process, the company withdrew the tender for the Naini coal block," G Kishan Reddy told reporters.

The Union Minister urged the Telangana government to ensure complete transparency in the appointment of the Mine Development Operator (MDO) for the coal block. He stressed that the selection process must be free from any allegations of corruption, warning that such charges could cause serious damage.

"I request the Telangana government to ensure transparency in the appointment of the MDO (Mine Development Operator) for this coal block. The appointment of the MDO should be done transparently. There should be no allegations of corruption in this process. Such allegations would cause significant harm," he added.

Earlier on January 19, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that certain social media platforms and sections of the media are spreading baseless accusations, alleging irregularities in Singareni and claiming that large sums of money have disappeared, a press release said.

Defending the government against allegations in a row over the tenders in Singareni, the Chief Minister stated that "there is no place for corruption" in the state.

According to the press release by the Telangana government, Reddy said, "I want to clearly state this to those newspapers, social media handlers, and political leaders: there is no place for corruption in this government. By spreading unnecessary propaganda and creating false perceptions, you are directly or indirectly helping forces like Sukracharyudu, Maarithudu, and Subahudu to gain strength again." (ANI)

