Mumbai, January 21: Motorola is set to re-enter the ultra-premium smartphone segment in India with the launch of its new flagship, the Motorola Signature, on January 23, 2026. Following its global debut at CES earlier this month, the device is positioned as a "flagship killer," combining top-tier hardware with a unique luxury service suite.

According to official teasers on Flipkart, the phone will be India's first to offer 24x7 "exclusive privileges", including concierge assistance for travel and dining. Motorola Signature Price in India Leaked.

Competitive Pricing and Variants of Motorola Signature

While Motorola will officially announce the price during the Friday launch event, recent leaks from tipster Sanju Choudhary suggest highly aggressive pricing for the Indian market:

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Expected at INR 59,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Expected at INR 64,999

16GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Expected at INR 69,999

These prices would position the Signature significantly lower than its European MSRP of €999 (approx. INR 90,000), making it a direct competitor to the OnePlus 15 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Flagship Performance and Design of Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an "ArcticMesh" liquid-metal cooling system to maintain performance during heavy gaming. It runs on Android 16 out of the box, with Motorola promising a long-term commitment of seven years of OS and security updates.

The device features a notably slim 6.99mm profile and weighs 186 grams, despite housing a large 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The aesthetic is defined by its "Pantone-validated" finishes, available in Carbon and Martini Olive. OPPO A6 5G vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Price, Specifications, and Features Comparison of These Mid-Range Smartphones.

Display and Camera Innovations

Motorola has equipped the Signature with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers:

Refresh Rate: 165Hz for ultra-smooth scrolling.

Brightness: A record-breaking peak brightness of 6,200 nits.

Audio: Stereo speakers tuned with Sound by Bose.

For photography, the phone utilises a triple 50MP rear camera system. The primary sensor is a Sony LYTIA 828 with OIS, accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical zoom) and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Notably, it supports 8K video recording and Dolby Vision capture, earning it a high ranking in recent DxOMark evaluations.

The 'Signature CLUB' Perks by Motorola

Distinguishing itself from other flagships, the device includes the Signature CLUB service. This provides users with on-demand "white-glove" assistance for lifestyle needs and exclusive access to luxury events. Early buyers are reportedly eligible for a welcome benefit worth up to ₹6,000 for their first service booking through the app.

