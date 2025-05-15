New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward locations of the Dagger division in Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with all ranks on Thursday.

The COAS, in his address to the troops, commended them for their valour and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control (LoC) during Operation Sindoor.

Taking to social media X, ADGPI in a post wrote "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS visited forward locations of the Dagger Division, #ChinarCorps and interacted with All Ranks. Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control during OPERATION SINDOOR. He also lauded the role played by the troops in destruction of terror camps in #POJK."

The COAS also emphasised the need for the troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive forces.

"The #COAS emphasised the need for troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force," the post further read.

Earlier on May 14, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh provided a direct perspective from the Apex Leadership of Indian Armed Forces into the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Insights into Tri-Services synergy achieved during the operation were deliberated upon during this interaction.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), along with General Upendra Dwivedi (COAS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (CNS) and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (CAS) provide a direct perspective from the Apex Leadership of Indian Armed Forces into the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor. Insights on the TriServices synergy achieved through clearly stated Strategic guidance, and the successful execution of new-age multi-domain operations, with an exceptional degree of Jointness and Integration, deliberated with Veterans and Think Tanks," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff wrote.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

