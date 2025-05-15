New Delhi, May 15: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan, following heightened military tensions with India. Responding to a query from The Indian Express, an IAEA spokesperson stated, “Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan.”

This clarification aligns with statements from the Indian Air Force, which denied targeting any location in Pakistan’s Kirana Hills — an area speculated to house sensitive nuclear installations. During a press briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, emphasised , “We have not hit Kirana Hills. I did not mention it in my briefing yesterday.” How To Survive Nuclear War? Essential Dos and Don'ts You Need to Know Now for Surviving a Nuclear Event.

The speculation had triggered international concerns, with a question even raised at a US State Department briefing in Washington on May 13 regarding potential nuclear radiation leaks in Pakistan. Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Pigott declined to comment on any US involvement or investigation at the time. Did India Hit Alleged Nuclear Facility of Pakistan at Kirana Hills During Operation Sindoor? Indian Air Force Replies (Watch Video).

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also reiterated that its recent military action, including the airstrikes during Operation Sindoor, was “entirely in the conventional domain,” refuting any suggestions of a nuclear conflict. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that India would not “give in to nuclear blackmail.”

The Mushaf Air Base in Sargodha, near Kirana Hills and a key Pakistani military site, was reportedly among those targeted by India. Pakistan’s military confirmed Indian strikes on Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot air bases, and drone activity was observed over several cities.

Despite tensions, India and Pakistan upheld the annual exchange of lists of nuclear facilities on January 1, 2025, under a longstanding bilateral agreement signed in 1988.

