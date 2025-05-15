Haridwar, May 15: A 30-year-old widow in Haridwar was brutally raped and assaulted by a stalker after he allegedly threw chilli powder in her eyes and attacked her with an iron rod and a knife. The horrific incident occurred on May 11 but came to light only on Wednesday when the victim was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh in critical condition.

According to police, the accused, Rajat Kumar, works at a local factory and had been stalking the woman for several days before the attack. SIDCUL police station in-charge Manohar Singh Bhandari confirmed that a case was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint by the victim’s brother, and efforts are underway to arrest Rajat. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

The victim’s brother told reporters that the family hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and that his sister had been living with him in Haridwar for two years after the death of her husband. She worked at a private firm and had recently complained of being followed daily by Rajat. Despite approaching the police earlier, no action was taken. The family even confronted Rajat, who promised to stop stalking her. Bhopal College Rape-Blackmail Case: Main Accused Shot While Trying to Escape by Snatching Policeman’s Pistol.

However, on May 11, he reportedly lured the woman to his house under the pretense of introducing her to his family. Once there, he attacked her with chilli powder, raped her, and violently assaulted her. Doctors confirmed severe injuries from both a rod and a knife. The accused remains at large, and the police say an arrest is imminent.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

