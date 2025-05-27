Imphal, May 27 (PTI) A delegation of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei groups, on Tuesday told Ministry of Home Affairs officials about its concern over threats posed by narco-terrorism, illegal immigration, widespread illegal opium cultivation and "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

A seven-member COCOMI delegation held talks with MHA officials.

COCOMI Information and Public Relations convenor Laikhuram Jayenta said in a statement that "a meeting was held today on the crisis in the state between its seven-member delegation and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs."

"The MHA was represented by AK Mishra, Advisor on Northeast Affairs, and Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director, MHA. The two-hour-long meeting focused on key concerns surrounding the ongoing crisis in Manipur," it said, adding that, "the major points of discussion include the resolutions adopted at the People's Convention on May 3 this year."

COCOMI urged the MHA to acknowledge the public mandate and take steps to formally escalate the resolution to higher levels of the government, it said.

Reaffirming the stand taken during the People's Convention, COCOMI clarified that it will engage exclusively with the Centre on all matters related to the Manipur crisis.

"We reiterated our rejection of the legitimacy of Suspension of Operation groups. Engaging with innocent Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar civilians who are genuine citizens of the state shall be handled accordingly after sorting out the anti-peace elements" it said.

COCOMI expressed "deep concern over the growing threats posed by narco-terrorism, cross border illegal immigration including widespread illegal opium cultivation, rampant forest encroachment, and the deteriorating law and order situation. The delegation also highlighted that proceeds from these illicit activities are being used to fund armed groups led by foreign-based individuals."

The delegation also highlighted several critical issues requiring immediate attention and urgent intervention from the government to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population. These include ensuring free movement of people, safeguarding farmers' right to cultivation along with appropriate compensation for their losses, protection of sacred religious sites, justice for missing persons, and the resettlement and redressal of grievances of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

On the Gwaltabi issue, the delegation conveyed the strong sentiments and demands of the people regarding the incident of the removal of the state name from a government bus to which the MHA officials assured that the matter has been noted for necessary governmental action, it said.

Both sides agreed to maintain communication and continue dialogue in the future, with a shared goal of restoring peace and stability in Manipur at the earliest, it said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas, since May 2023. The Centre imposed the President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

