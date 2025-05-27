New Delhi May 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented Padma Awards to the recipients across a diverse range of disciplines and fields at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, G Kishan Reddy and several other ministers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, President Murmu presented India's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, to Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar, the former Chief Justice of India, for his contribution to the field of Public Affairs. Sharda Sinha, the legendary folk singer, famous for her folk, devotional and Chhath songs, has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for her contribution to the field of arts- folk music. In the event, her son Anshuman Sinha received the award on her behalf.

During the ceremony, Dr Shobana Chandrakumar also received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, for her contribution to the field of arts- folk dance. President Murmu presented the Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia for her contribution to the field of arts. Her grandson received the award on her behalf. Sadhvi Ritambhara also received the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to the field of social work.

Bibek Debroy, an economist who served as the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously for his contribution to the field of Literature and Education. His wife received the award on his behalf. Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.' Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

President Droupadi Murmu Presents Padma Awards 2025

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan every year. For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, and 13 Posthumous awardees.

