Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Cold conditions continued to persist in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with the mercury settling at minus two degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state.

In the plains, Bhilwara was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius.

Sikar and Churu recorded a low of three degrees Celsius each, Dabok's minimum temperature settled at 3.6 degrees Celsius while the mercury dropped to 3.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani and Alwar, according to the Met department here.

The night temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar and Bharatpur, five degrees Celsius in Vanasthali, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kota, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 8.5 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 10.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

The night temperatures would increase by two to four notches in the next 24 hours and light rains may occur at a few places in the Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions on February 4-5.

