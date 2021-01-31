Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) Cold wave will continue in 11 districts of Odisha, the weather office said on Sunday, sending out an alert to prepare for any eventuality.

Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at certain places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul during the next 24 hours, it said.

It also warned the government of the possible impacts of the cold wave situation and suggested some actions to be taken to protect people and their properties.

People should stay indoors and refrain from going out during the night and early morning to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold, it said.

Livestock should be kept under shed or indoors, it added.

Dry weather prevailed across the state and shallow to moderate fog was reported from some places in Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Ganjam, the weather office said.

"The minimum temperatures observed marked fall at a few places in the districts of interior Odisha," it said.

The highest maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jharsuguda, it said.

