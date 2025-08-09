Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): College of Defence Management, Secunderabad in collaboration with ISB Hyderabad, hosted a symposium on "AI & Autonomous Systems - The Disruptive Warfighting."

The dynamic discussions focused on the topics such as AI in Defence, AI and Data Fusion, Autonomous Systems, Robotics, Digital Twins, and the Challenges & Strategies in an AI-driven battlespace, said Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a release.

The symposium provided elaborate insights into the future of #AI applications in warfare and emphasized the urgent need for defence forces to adapt to the disruptive technologies by evolving doctrines and strategies to harness these.

Key themes covered included ethical AI, battlefield autonomy, AI in space, cognitive AI, and countering AI threats - highlighting the importance of innovation and preparedness in this new era of military technology.

The event featured 15 eminent panelists, including Shri Giridhar Aramane (Ex Defence Secretary), Shri Jayesh Ranjan (Special Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana), Shri Rajiv Chetwani (Director ISRO), and Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez (VP, Woxsen University) among other visionary leaders.

Meanwhile, the annual defence production has achieved a record high of Rs 1,50,590 crore for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25.

The milestone represents a robust 18% growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90% increase since FY 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore, as stated in the release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, i.e., DPSUs, public sector manufacturers, and the private industry, in achieving this landmark. He termed the upward trajectory a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base.

Highlighting the achievement on X, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the remarkable growth, underscoring the nation's strides towards becoming a global defence manufacturing hub.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India's defence production has hit a record high! The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. These numbers indicate a robust 18% growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90% increase since FY 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore," he posted on X. (ANI)

