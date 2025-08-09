Khargone, August 09: A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district’s Maheshwar police station area for raping his 16-year-old daughter, impregnating her, and then abandoning their newborn baby girl in the bushes after delivery. The newborn was found on August 4 with her mouth, nose, and hands severely bitten by ants. The police provided first aid at the local hospital and then admitted the baby to the district hospital. The minor mother was also found in weak condition and admitted for treatment.

The girl revealed that she and her father had gone to work as laborers in Rajkot, Gujarat, where the father raped her. He arranged for her to deliver at home, and when she fainted during delivery, he abandoned the newborn in the bushes and disappeared. The minor later raised money by selling grains and informed a cousin about the incident. Karnataka Horror: Moulvi Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl in Belagavi District, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, rape, and abandonment of the newborn was registered against the father. He was arrested on Friday, and DNA samples of the baby, the minor, and the father were sent for investigation. The minor has been sent to live with her cousin as per her wish. Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

The infant, initially treated in Khargone, was shifted to MTH Hospital in Indore and is currently on a ventilator due to severe breathing problems caused by the ant bites on her nose and mouth.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

