New Delhi [India] March 27, (ANI): Congress leader Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the House over the recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, citing its widespread impact on the public and economy.

In a letter, Tagore said, "The recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder rates by 30-40% has sent shockwaves across the nation, causing panic among the people. The shortage of supply and subsequent price hike of restaurant items have further exacerbated the situation, putting the common man at the receiving end."

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He further warned of the broader economic consequences, stating, "The exorbitant increase in commercial LPG rates will have a ripple effect on the economy, leading to skyrocketing food prices, closure of small and medium-sized enterprises, loss of livelihood for thousands of people."

Targeting the Centre's response, Tagore added, "The government's inaction in addressing this issue has put the nation on high alert. I urge the House to adjourn to discuss this urgent matter and take necessary steps to roll back the hike in commercial LPG rates, ensure adequate supply of LPG cylinders, and control the price hike of restaurant items. The situation demands immediate attention, and I request the government to take concrete measures to alleviate the suffering of the people."

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The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country, and the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115.

The hike has drawn reactions from opposition leaders, who claim the decision will place additional financial pressure on households.

However, officials have pointed out that despite the Rs 60 increase, LPG prices in India remain comparatively lower than in several neighbouring countries. After the revision, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs around Rs 913 in Delhi, compared with approximately Rs 1,046 in Pakistan, Rs 1,241 in Sri Lanka, and Rs 1,207 in Nepal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. (ANI)

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