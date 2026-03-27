Mumbai, March 27: The Union Government has officially confirmed that the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is actively working on the next generation of salary and pension revisions for millions of federal employees. In a Lok Sabha briefing on March 23, 2026, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated that the commission, formally constituted in November 2025, has been tasked with submitting its comprehensive report within 18 months.

This update comes as central and state government employees look toward January 1, 2026, as the effective start date for the new pay scales, following the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission’s ten-year term. 8th Pay Commission: Government Employees May See 30-34% Salary Hike, Check Details.

The Evolution of Pay Scales: 6th and 7th Commissions

To understand the potential impact of the 8th CPC, it is essential to look at the structural shifts of the last two decades. The 6th Pay Commission, implemented in 2006, established a minimum entry-level salary of INR 6,600 and a maximum secretary-level pay of IN R 80,000. The 7th Pay Commission brought a more radical change in 2016 by abandoning the "Pay Band" and "Grade Pay" system in favour of a consolidated "Pay Matrix." By applying a uniform fitment factor of 2.57, the minimum monthly pay was raised to INR 18,000, while the apex pay for the Cabinet Secretary was set at INR 2,50,000.

Anticipating the 8th Pay Commission Hike

With the 8th CPC now under review, the primary point of discussion is the new "fitment factor" - the multiplier used to revise basic pay. While the 7th CPC used 2.57, employee organisations, such as the Federation of National Postal Organisations, are currently advocating for a multiplier between 3.0 and 3.25. If a fitment factor of 3.0 is approved, the minimum basic salary could rise from INR 18,000 to approximately INR 54,000. Experts suggest that the final figure will depend on several variables, including:

Dearness Allowance (DA): Currently hovering around 58 per cent, it may reach 70 per cent by the time of implementation.

Currently hovering around 58 per cent, it may reach 70 per cent by the time of implementation. Growth Factor: Historically calculated at around 24 per cent during the last revision.

Historically calculated at around 24 per cent during the last revision. Family Units: While the previous commission calculated pay based on 3 family units, unions are now demanding a shift to 5 units, which could trigger a 66 per cent increase in the baseline. 8th Pay Commission: Govt Shares Timeline, Salary Revision Plans and Key Details in Lok Sabha.

8th Pay Commission Timeline and Implementation

Although the 8th CPC’s term theoretically began on January 1, 2026, the physical implementation often involves a time lag. Following the government's November 3, 2025, resolution, the commission has until mid-2027 to finalise its recommendations. Once the report is submitted, the cabinet usually requires an additional three to six months for review and approval. However, as seen with previous commissions, salary hikes are typically implemented retroactively, ensuring that employees receive arrears dating back to the official start date of January 1, 2026.

Broader Impact on State Employees

The 8th CPC’s findings will have a ripple effect beyond the central government's 4.8 million employees and 6.7 million pensioners. Most state governments traditionally align their own pay structures with the Union’s recommendations to maintain pay parity. This ensures that the eventual 8th CPC announcement will serve as the financial benchmark for the vast majority of India's public sector workforce.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).