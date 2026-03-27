Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands out not just for its action and dramatic storytelling, but also for its nostalgic and diverse soundtrack. The film cleverly uses songs from different eras, Bollywood classics, international hits and Sufi qawwalis to enhance key moments in the narrative. Here’s a closer look at the iconic tracks featured in Dhurandhar 2 and their musical legacy. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses INR 1000 Crore, Beats ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

‘Aari Aari’ (Bombay Rockers) – Watch Video

The energetic track Aari Aari became hugely popular in the early 2000s thanks to Bombay Rockers. Known for blending Punjabi folk beats with Western pop and hip-hop, the duo created songs that dominated clubs and music channels. The catchy rhythm and remix style helped the song gain long-lasting recall value. In Dhurandhar 2, the track plays during a fast-paced action sequence featuring Ranveer Singh, adding intensity and style to the visuals.

‘Hum Pyar Karne Wale’ – Watch Video

Hum Pyar Karne Wale comes from the film Dil, starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Sung by Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal, the romantic track became part of one of the most successful albums of the 1990s. At a time when cassette and CD sales drove film music success, songs like this played a major role. In Dhurandhar 2, the track is used during a tense narrative moment, creating a striking contrast between romance and drama.

‘Didi’ (Khaled’s Global Raï Hit) – Watch Video

Didi, released in 1992 by Algerian artist Khaled, belongs to the Raï music genre. The song blended traditional North African sounds with modern instrumentation and became an international success. It charted across Europe and remains one of Khaled’s most recognised tracks. In Dhurandhar 2, the song appears during a stylised character introduction, giving the moment a unique global vibe.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwali - Listen Audio

One of the film’s most impactful musical choices is a classic qawwali by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from his earlier work in the late 1970s. Known for its powerful vocals and classical structure, the track reflects traditional qawwali style. In Dhurandhar 2, it is used in the opening phase of a character introduction, setting a dramatic and intense tone.

‘Tamma Tamma’ – Listen Audio

Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, became one of the most memorable dance tracks of its time. Composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Anuradha Paudwal, the song captured the disco trend of late 1980s Hindi cinema. In Dhurandhar 2, the track appears during an important plot-driven sequence, bringing nostalgic energy to the scene.

‘Tirchi Topiwale’ (Tridev) – Listen Audio

Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah. Sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee, the song became one of the standout tracks of the film. The soundtrack of Tridev was widely popular and defined late-1980s Bollywood music trends. In Dhurandhar 2, the song is used in a flashback segment, adding emotional weight to the story.

Man Atkeia Beparwah De Naal - Listen Audio

Man Atkeia Beparwah De Naal, recorded by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1992, is rooted in Sufi musical tradition. The qawwali explores themes of devotion and spiritual longing. In Dhurandhar 2, the track appears in the post-credit sequence, hinting at a transitional moment and possibly setting up future developments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).