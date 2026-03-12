Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): After Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, the reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is affecting the restaurant and food business in Indore city as well, with several food stalls facing difficulties in continuing their operations.

Restaurant owners say they are unable to obtain commercial gas cylinders, resulting in some establishments temporarily shut down, and some food outlets selling tea, poha, and kachori are trying to keep their businesses running by using wood and coal for cooking.

"I run a tea and poha shop here. We are unable to get commercial cylinders due to the shortage. Now, I bought coal on which we are currently operating. We will see for a day or two, or else we will shut it down. We cannot rely on coal for a long time," said Anil, a local shop owner.

Meanwhile, some larger restaurants are relying on traditional tandoors and furnaces to prepare food in the absence of commercial LPG cylinders.

"We have been shifted in Tandoor for most of our food items and have stopped using the Tawa for the time being. We will use it till commercial cylinders are available again in the market. Our service is also affected due to it as preparation takes extra time than usual," said Ankur, restaurant operator.

On the other hand, some restaurant operators switched to alternatives like induction cooking in this hour of ongoing LPG cylinder shortage. The disruption is also being felt by common citizens, with long queues reported at several gas agencies for domestic LPG cylinders.

There has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption.

Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday. The Home Affairs Ministry has strengthened a control room, now operating round-the-clock. (ANI)

