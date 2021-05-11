Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) A committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale will study the Supreme Court's order striking down quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra, state minister Ashok Chavan said here on Tuesday.

The eight-member panel led by Justice Bhosale, a former Bombay High Court judge, will guide the state government on the future course of action, Chavan added.

Other members of the panel include former state advocate general Darius Khambata, senior advocate Rafique Dada and a few serving and former government officials, the minister informed.

The committee will submit its report on or before May 31.

The apex court on May 5 struck down a Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute as unconstitutional.

