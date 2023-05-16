New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Construction work and breakdown of a truck near Palam flyover caused traffic snarls in western Delhi forcing commuters to get stuck in long queues of vehicles.

Delhi Traffic Police said they received calls regarding heavy traffic from different parts of Delhi.

"Due to breakdown of loaded truck near Palam Flyover in the carriageway opposite to Sadar Bazar Metro Station towards Dwarka, traffic will remain heavy from IOC Red Light up to Palam Flyover. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," Delhi Police tweeted.

In another tweet, they said, "Due to construction work, Palam Fatak will remain closed till 29th May. Parshuram Chowk, Manglapuri Road and Palam Flyover are expected to witness heavy traffic volume during peak hours."

Several commuters complained about the traffic on Twitter.

One of them said Dwarka Link Road is a "nightmare" due to construction activity and diversions. Stuck for the last 30 minutes, the user added.

Another said standing at Delhi Cantt towards Janakpuri for 57 minutes.

Worst traffic jam at Dwarka flyover, people are stuck in traffic for the last 4-5 hours, a third user tweeted.

