Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): Following the unseasonal rains and hailstorm, the Punjab government on Sunday announced that it will soon release compensation to farmers whose crops got damaged.

"The Punjab government will soon release compensation to farmers whose crop got damaged because of widespread rain," Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni told reporters yesterday.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Attacks NDA After Lalu Prasad Return to Bihar, Says Jackals Should Avoid Stepping Out, Lion Has Come.

Besides this, the minister made announcements regarding the release of health insurance benefits.

"Issues regarding pending payment (of PMJAY and Sarbat Sehat Bima) has been sorted. A payment of Rs 30 crore will be provided by SBI insurance within two days and the remaining payment will be provided to private hospitals within 15-20 days," said Soni.

Also Read | Cruise Ship Drug Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Appeals to Mumbai Police Commissioner to Protect Him From ‘Possible Legal Action’.

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged crops in Punjab.

While speaking to ANI, Mandeep Singh, a farmer from Varpal village of Amritsar said, "Vegetables and crops got damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorms. In the coming days, it will be difficult for the farmers to survive."

Another farmer, Gurudev Singh, said, "Our farms which we had prepared for the vegetable crop also got damaged. We have faced a loss of Rs 50,000. We demand compensation from the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)