Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress's Manipur unit president Keisham Meghachandra on Tuesday alleged that there has been a complete breakdown of the state machinery.

He alleged that there is no law and order in the state and life and properties are not being protected.

Taking to X, he said, "The BJP-led govt has tried its best to dilute the Constitution and the ideas enshrined in it. It is clear from the actions of BJP govt that they eventually want to change the fundamentals of the Constitution and depart from the idea of social justice, which forms the core of the Constitution."

"The actions of the BJP govt in Manipur since 2017 viewing gross violation of provisions that enshrined in it and creating political unprecedented turmoil in the state.

"No law and order, unprotected life and property, complete breakdown of state machinery, horrific human tragedy which made killing (sic) of 300 innocent civilians and more than 60 thousand are rendered homeless since May 2023," he added.

Recalling B R Ambedkar's statement that "however good a constitution may be, if those implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad", the Congress leader said claimed that the state is experiencing exactly this under the double-engine government.

The 75th Constitution Day was organised by the legal cell of Manipur Congress at Congress Bhawan in Imphal.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

