New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Opposition expressed strong protests at an all-party meeting against the functioning of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday, claiming that such panels have been reduced to a "farce".

On Thursday, the government convened a meeting of floor leaders of all political parties ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

"In the traditional pre-session All-Party meeting this morning, all Opposition leaders have expressed their strongest protest on how the JPC on the Wakf Amendment Bill was made to function," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It has made a complete mockery of all parliamentary traditions and practices. Such committees used to be a force to be reckoned with -- now they have been reduced to be a farce to be reckoned with," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

Earlier in the day, the joint committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Panel chairperson Jagdambika Pal met Birla at his Parliament House office and handed over the report.

The panel on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The committee adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote.

Opposition members submitted dissent notes to the report.

BJP members insisted that the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, sought to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties.

On the other hand, the opposition termed it an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of Waqf boards.

