Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Comprehensive education reforms will be introduced in the upcoming academic session in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Interacting with reporters, the CM said his government is committed to providing quality education to the students in the state.

The "comprehensive reforms" include providing education in English medium from class 1 in schools, Sukhu said.

"The state government is also going to launch a guest faculty teachers policy to overcome the shortage of teachers," he added.

Earlier, Sukhu paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar's statue at Chaura Maidan here on Constitution Day. He also addressed a programme organised by the Congress' Scheduled Caste Department and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Welfare Society.

On November 26, 1949, the Constitutional Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

He said Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution of India and contributed towards promoting social harmony and equality.

He worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of the backward sections of the society and the poor, Sukhu added.

He said the Constitution Day programme would be organised as a state function from next year.

