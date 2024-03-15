Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Social media platforms were flooded on Friday with worried fans enquiring about Amitabh Bachchan's health after several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

In the evening, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were photographed at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match between Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata, hours after reports of his hospital visit surfaced.

Tiigers of Kolkata defeated Majhi Mumbai, the team owned by the Bachchans, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

There was no confirmation from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital -- where the 81-year-old star was reported to have been admitted early Friday and then discharged -- or from his office.

As speculation swirled, different sources had different stories to tell various media outlets about Bachchan's health.

Though the reports could not be independently verified, #Amitabh Bachchan and #Kokilaben Hospital were top trends on X for much of the day.

The reports started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty -- a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels -- to remove a blockage in his leg. And there were some who reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery.

That the superstar had posted a cryptic message on X at noon on Friday added to the mystery. “T 4950 – in gratitude ever,” he said.

An hour later, he put out a promotional video on son Abhishek's 'Majhi Mumbai' team for the Street Premier League.

Father and son were photographed Thursday night attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium.

Among those who wrote were Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. “Praying for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan,” he posted on X.

Scores of others wrote in saying get well soon and that they were praying for his good health.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff's “Ganapath”. His upcoming films include Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer “Kalki AD 2898”. He will also be seen featuring alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film, “Vettaiyan”.

