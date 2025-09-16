New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Dr. Nirupam Madan, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Delhi, said that 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' is a concerted and timely drive by the Prime Minister's Office to encourage more women to seek hospital care. She said that as part of the campaign, AIIMS Delhi will organise health camps for women and children.

"In the general OPD in our hospital, the number of men as compared to women is much higher. This is a concerted drive by the PMO to encourage female attendance in hospitals," Madan told ANI.

Also Read | Manipur School Holiday on September 16: All Educational Institutions to Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Flash Floods in Imphal and Other Parts of State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 8th Poshan Maah, for strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across India on September 17.

Madan said that in the health camps, there would be a general health check-up, a gynaecological check-up, screening for cervical cancer and breast cancer.

Also Read | West Bengal Sexual Assault Case: Man Accused of Raping Female Staff of Panskura Super Speciality Hospital Arrested.

"At AIIMS, we have the main AIIMS and outreach OPDs. In four of our centres, the main AIIMS, the Trilokpuri Centre, the Ballabhgarh Community Health Centre and Jhajjar, we are organising camps... It is open for all ladies to attend... We are offering a general health check-up, a gynaecological check-up, screening for cervical cancer and breast cancer," she said.

"We are also providing them with ophthalmic check-ups. There is going to be a blood donation drive on the 17th... These activities will be carried out throughout the fortnight, and they are just a walk-in for ladies from 9 am to 2 pm," she added.

Ministry of Ayush is participating in the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan.

This 16-day campaign will feature Health check-ups and screening camps for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), cancers, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease; Maternal and child healthcare services; Awareness programs on nutrition and hygiene and a voluntary blood donation drive to support public health efforts. Treatment modalities through Ayush for Anaemia, NCD, Poly Cystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) among women and children are also focused under the campaign, according to an official release.

This national health campaign will focus on women's health and empowerment through dedicated kiosks for lifestyle counselling, yoga sessions, and " Prakriti Pareekshan".

States and Union Territories will organise awareness camps in schools, radio and television programs, as well as social media campaigns to reach a wider audience.

Home remedies and nutrition kits will be distributed among the public, while the health benefits of common medicinal plants and herbal teas for women's well-being will be highlighted through various activities.

The campaign also emphasises countering corporate burnout through Ayurveda-inspired wellness programs and Yoga-based mindfulness practices.

Self-Help Groups at the Panchayat level will conduct awareness rallies and pledge-taking events to mobilize communities. The campaign will ensure comprehensive women's healthcare--from pregnancy to palliative care--with daily Ayush health tips on topics such as Anaemia-Free Women, Fit Mother, Stress-Free Women, Herbal Nutrition, and Bone Health shared on social media to help women address their health concerns effectively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)