New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced the announces candidates for by-elections in five municipal corporation wards of the national capital.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) announced the named of the candidate who will be contesting the by-polls in two wards of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three wards of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

In the NDMC, Congress candidates Mewati Barwala will be contesting from Rohini-C, while Mamta will contest from Shalimarbagh, said Anil Chaudhary, chief of the DPCC.

In the EDMC, Congress leader Bal Kishan will be contesting from Trilokpuri, Dharampal Maurya from Kalyanpuri and Chaudhary Zubair Ahamad from Chauhan Bangar.

According to Election officials, the by-polls will be held between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm on February 28 and the results will be announced on March 3. (ANI)

