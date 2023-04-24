New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Congress on Monday appointed new office-bearers for the Odisha unit of the party, including five senior vice presidents, 12 vice presidents, 39 general secretaries and 61 secretaries.

The new appointees will work under Odisha Congress chief Sarat Pattanayak.

The party president also formed a 67-member executive committee for the Odisha Congress.

The appointments have been made keeping in view the next year's assembly election in the state.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of office bearers, and the constitution of Executive Committee and Media Department of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party statement said.

Among the senior vice presidents appointed are Ganeswar Behera, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Debasish Pattanaik, Sibananda Ray and Saraswati Hembram.

The newly-appointed vice presidents include Mamata Madhi, Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, Rajendra Chhatria, Bibhuti Mishra, C S Rajan Ekka, Janaki Ballav Pattanaik, Kishore Jena, Pratima Malik, Shuvendu Mohanty, Biswa Bhushan Das, Rajat Kumar Choudhury and Nakula Naik.

The party has also appointed Santosh Singh Saluja as the treasurer of Odisha Congress.

