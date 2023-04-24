Mumbai, April 24: Bengaluru is all set to witness a unique and rare celestial event tomorrow, April 25 called "Zero Shadow Day". In simple terms, people won't be able to see their own shadow or leave alone that of other people tomorrow. This unique phenomenon is called Zero Shadow Day. On Zero Shadow Day, the sun, which is the source of light comes exactly overhead at around noon time. Reportedly, all vertical objects in and across Bengaluru will not have a shadow of reflection for a short period of time.

Having said that, it's important to understand what Zero Shadow Day really is. As per the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), the rare phenomenon takes place when the Sun does not cast a shadow on an object at solar noon. This happens when the Sun is exactly at the zenith position, thereby causing the phenomenon to take place. Zero Shadow Day 2020 Dates and Timing: Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Amazing Phenomenon.

Come Celebrate Zero Shadow Day

What is Zero Shadow Day?

The ASI also said that the rare celestial event of "Zero Shadow Day" takes place twice a year. The event occurs at locations in the tropics (between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn).

Zero Shadow Day Date and Timings in India:

The rare celestial event will take place at 12:17 pm in India. Reportedly, the event will be observed in Bengaluru when the Sun will be directly overhead at around noon time. While the "Zero Shadow Day" will occur only for a few seconds, its effect last for up to a minute or two. The ASI said that all vertical objects in Bengaluru will not have a shadow or reflection for a short period of time. Zero Shadow Day 2019 Date & Time: Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

Ahead of the rare celestial event, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has invited people to Bengaluru's Koramangala to mark the occasion. "Come celebrate Zero Shadow Day #ZSD at our Koramangala campus on 25 Apr from 10 AM-1 PM. Sun will be directly overhead at 12:17," the IIA said in a tweet. The ASI also said that during Zero Shadow Day, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - during Uttarayan and Dakshinayan. In 2021, Odisha's Bhubaneswar experienced Zero Shadow Day.

